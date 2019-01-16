What are the most popular traditional games and toys in China?

From 2012 to 2017 the top five most popular traditional toys in China were mainly hands-on like construction and remote control toys, as well as more creative categories like arts and crafts. Each category saw more than 50 per cent growth in sales, according to data from Euromonitor.

Construction toys topped the charts, with sales growing 205 per cent from 2.8 billion yuan (US$414 million) to 8.6 billion yuan in the five-year period, while model vehicles, the fifth top category gained 57 per cent, from 3.2 billion yuan to 5 billion yuan.

Construction toys are predicted to remain China’s top growth category from 2018 by 2022, followed by remote control toys and ride-on vehicles, according to data from Euromonitor.

Sales of construction toys are set to reach over 15 billion in 2022, from over 10 billion in 2018, while remote control toys are expected to see nearly 9 billion in sales by 2022, up from 6.6 billion in 2018.

Plush toys, and games and puzzles are the only two categories forecast to decline in sales by 2022, by 20 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.