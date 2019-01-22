Sales at some of Hong Kong’s best known jewellery and cosmetics retailers sagged in the final three months of 2018, as consumer sentiment weakened and the new mega bridge and high speed rail between the mainland and the city failed to whisk in a lot of big spenders.

Chow Tai Fook, the world’s largest listed jeweller by market value, said that October-December sales in Hong Kong and Macau were down by 6 per cent, compared to the sales in the same period the year before.

It was even a more painful three months for Hong Kong jeweller Luk Fook. It saw sales in Hong Kong and Macau of gold products drop by 9 per cent and of gem-set jeweller products fall by 8 per cent, in the comparable October-December period.

Meanwhile, sales at Hong Kong-listed cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International slipped 2.2 per cent in the October-December period compared to the same period the year before, with same-store sales in Hong Kong and Macau down 3.7 per cent, it said.

“The opening of the two infrastructures has no doubt stimulated market sentiment by attracting more tourists from mainland China,” said Estella Ng, deputy chairman, chief strategy officer and chief financial officer of Tse Sui Luen Jewellery. “Yet most of them are day trippers who are more inclined to spend on daily necessities and cosmetics of lower prices. The effect on jewellery and luxuries has yet to be seen.”

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge – the world’s longest sea crossing – opened October 24 while the high speed rail connecting Hong Kong to multiple mainland destinations began operation on September 23.

Hong Kong consumption sentiment is sluggish and cautious this year, analysts said, as property prices in Hong Kong continue to slide and in the mainland have cooled off. Meanwhile, the US-China trade war has yet to be resolved.

Prices of China’s new homes grow at the weakest pace in eight months as purchase curbs bite hard amid a slowing economy

China’s unfavourable macroeconomic backdrop is also hurting retailers, analysts say.

That may cloud Chow Tai Fook’s same-store sales growth outlook, especially given jewellery's high-end positioning, analysts said.

“According to the retailers, their overall sales performance in the last quarter has been weak. In particular, the sales have been worsening in December, in which the trade has been deteriorating,” said Mariana Kou Chung-yin, head of China education and Hong Kong consumer research for CLSA.

This year could be even more challenging, she said.

“The sales performance is expected to be weak this year, with the sales growth rate being around 5.5 per cent, which would be a big contrast compared to the [estimated] 9.2 per cent overall sales growth rate in 2018,” she said.

In Hong Kong, the downturn in the property market has dampened consumer spending. And while the Hang Seng Index is up nearly 5 per cent year to date, it fell 14 per cent in 2018, meaning many investors feel money is tight.

“Negative wealth effects stemming from the drop in property prices, and to a lesser extent from the decline in the stock market, have also dampened consumer sentiment in the territory. We expect this trend to continue in 2019, as house prices will continue to decline through most of the first half of the year,” says Duncan Innes-Ker, Asia regional director at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Hong Kong retail sales value rose 1.4 per cent from a year earlier in November, which was the slowest growth since June 2017, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

Knock-on from US-China trade war causes slowest growth in 18 months for Hong Kong retail sales

The jewellery, watches and clocks category, which made up nearly one-sixth of the total nominal retail sales value in November, fell 3.9 per cent, the biggest contraction among the major categories.

Nevertheless, some retailers are upbeat about the new Hong Kong-mainland transit options, expecting they eventually will bring in bigger spenders.

“We believe the two mega infrastructure projects will attract more mainland travellers with higher consumption when they are gradually consummated. [Sa Sa] remains optimistic about the outlook of Hong Kong and Macau markets in the middle to long run under the favourable development of the Greater Bay Area,” said Simon Kwok, chairman and chief executive officer of Sa Sa, referring to the planned IT-led economic powerhouse in southern China.

Beijing approves blueprint for ‘Greater Bay Area’ to rival Silicon Valley with document expected to be released on February 21

Lawrence Wan, head of advisory & transactions services in retail of CBRE Hong Kong, also thinks the Hong Kong-mainland transit options will boost retailers in the city.

“The increasing number of business travellers commuting via the bridge and high-speed rail will help to boost sales, as this group has a higher spending power,” he said.