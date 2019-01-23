Hong Kong’s Hsin Chong defaults on US$150 million senior debt

Hsin Chong Group, a major construction company in Hong Kong, has defaulted on its US$150 million senior notes, according to an exchange filing.

The senior notes, carrying a fixed annual rate of 8.5 per cent, fell due for redemption on January 22.

“The company has not paid the amounts outstanding under the 2019 notes to the account of the trustee of the 2019 notes,” Hsin Chong said in the filing on Tuesday night.

The company has met with certain holders of the notes and their advisers to discuss a potential “consensual restructuring” of the debt.

What should traders of Hong Kong, China stocks expect after a year of ‘heaven to hell’?

It anticipates continuing this dialogue and holders of the notes are invited to contact the company, Hsin Chong added.

Senior notes are debt that takes priority over other unsecured or otherwise more junior debt owned by the issuer.

Trading in the shares and debt securities of Hsin Chong has been suspend since April 3, 2017.