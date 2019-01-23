Emerging markets may be at a turning point in 2019 as interest rate tightening around the world pauses and sentiment improves, a BlackRock portfolio manager said.

Gordon Fraser, a manager for BlackRock’s global emerging equities portfolios, said valuations among emerging markets stocks are quite attractive right now, particularly when compared to developed markets.

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, and had U$5.98 trillion in assets under management as of the end of 2018.

“The liquidity environment is improving. In our view, liquidity drives asset prices, particularly in emerging markets, more than economic activity,” Fraser said. “Many of the key challenges ailing emerging markets last year have been surmounted. I think the global interest rate environment is shifting back in emerging markets favour.”

Fraser said he believes that central banks will be more supportive of emerging market economies this year, with no need for additional rate increases and some central banks even easing rates. Many emerging markets have seen their rates rise in line with the rate rises by the US Federal Reserve in the past year. Indonesia is one of his top picks, where the economy is improving.

“We see attractive valuations and we think Indonesia will benefit from the change in the interest rate environment globally,” Fraser said. “Indonesia is one of the emerging markets that is most sensitive to US rates.”

At the same time, Fraser said that his funds have increased their exposure to China “quite materially” in recent months, particularly in terms of A shares and offshore equities.

“Like EM, China is towards the lower end of its valuation range,” Fraser said. “Valuations are attractive. The economy is likely to bottom out and liquidity is starting to become more supportive.”

Consumer discretionary, internet companies and onshore listed materials companies are the Chinese sectors that BlackRock has been adding, Fraser said.

On the trade war between the US and China, Fraser said the “mood music” suggests that a deal or at least a softening of tensions is likely. However, some issues will continue to linger between the two countries, even if an agreement is reached.

“There are some long-term structural issues between China and the US that are well documented, especially around [intellectual property] and may be more challenging to find a long-term solution to those,” he said. “When it comes to trade and tariffs, we would expect an agreement and for it to be quite definitive.”

Fraser said he believes that Beijing is likely to support the economy through infrastructure spending, lower taxes and monetary policy.

On Monday, government officials said that China’s gross domestic product growth only increased 6.6 per cent last year, its slowest pace since 1990. GDP growth in the fourth quarter was at its lowest since the global financial crisis.

“In terms of economic activity improving, I guess that happens somewhere in the middle of the year or into third quarter. That’s because monetary policy loosening takes time to filter through into economic activity,” Fraser said. “I think we need to give policymakers a little time here, but I think the signals are clear that Chinese policymakers want to stabilise growth. I would expect us to see evidence of that improvement in the middle of the year, but I’m not sure the markets will wait around for that.”