If you’re hoping to bring home the bacon by investing in stocks during the Year of the Pig, you may want to proceed with caution, according to investment bank CLSA’s annual Feng Shui Index.

But if property is more your thing, Hong Kong’s Central district may be in for a prosperous 12 months, if Chinese fortune-telling is anything to go by.

The Chinese new year kicks off on February 5, and stock market investors are not the only ones facing a bumpy ride. US President Donald Trump is also destined for misfortune in the next 12 months, according to the annual index based on the principles of feng shui, the ancient Chinese system of harmonising individuals with their surroundings.

“Pigs may fly, but they are unlikely birds, and investors should be cautious. The Year of the Pig is going to be a bumpy year for the Hang Seng Index with a lot of unexpected events,” said CLSA analyst Alec So who compiled the index, which was released on Wednesday.

“It is a year facing the conflict between water and fire according to the Chinese zodiac. This will be a year for investors to focus on limiting losses rather than chasing large gains.”

President Trump’s potentially stressful year stems from the fact he was born in the Year of the Fire Dog, which is destined to encounter bad luck in the Year of the Pig.

“We suggest President Trump should take some spa time to relax himself during the Year of the Pig,” So said.

The index, meant to be taken with a pinch of salt, has been produced every year since 1992 and makes forecasts for the stock market, property investment and even the fate of famous people.

Things are looking good for actress Michelle Yeoh, the star of hit movie Crazy Rich Asians, who was born in the Year of the Water Tiger.

“Water tigers will have a year of smooth progression in their careers and opportunities for cooperative ventures. If actor and producer Michelle Yeoh is not thinking of retiring from the screen then all bodes well,” So said.

Kim Yo-jung, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was born in the Year of Rabbit, can also look forward with optimism to the Year of the Pig, the index predicts.

Overall, those born in the years of the Horse, Rabbit, Goat, Rat, Dragon and Rooster are due for good fortune in the Year of the Pig. Those born in the years of the Dog, Monkey, Ox, Tiger and Snake, and even the Year of the Pig itself, are not likely to be so blessed.

CLSA’s index sees the Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index falling sharply in the first quarter, then bouncing back in June. It is likely to slide again in September before recovering in November. The luckiest dates will be February 8, Valentine’s Day on February 14, and March 15. The unluckiest will include March 19 and 28 as well as April 12 and 25.

For those unperturbed by So’s wider warning about the market, the index suggests the Year of the Pig will be good for technology, internet and telecom stocks. The education, environment and health care sectors will be fine too, but it will be a bad year for financials and metal-related stocks, according to CLSA analyst Sally Chan, who helped compile the index.

What should traders of Hong Kong, China stocks expect after a year of ‘heaven to hell’?

In terms of property, the Feng Shui Index advises Hongkongers to focus on the Central area and avoid the northeast and southeast areas of the territory. Some of the index’s predictions are very specific: it advises investors to consider buying funeral parlours in Lo Wu.

So stressed that the index was mainly for entertainment, and advised investors to seek more reliable guidance from professional analysts.

Indeed, the index has been known to get it spectacularly wrong. Last year, the Year of the Dog, it predicted the stock market would go up in the second half, but the Hang Seng Index actually dropped by more than 14 per cent.