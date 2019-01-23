Shun Tak Holdings, founded by Macau tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, has deepened its alliance with one of Hong Kong’s wealthiest families to strengthen its control of the largest holder of casino licences in the former Portuguese colony, giving managing director Pansy Ho Chiu-king the upper hand in a family tussle for the magnate’s gambling empire.

Pansy Ho, the eldest of the tycoon’s five children with his second wife Lucina Laam King Ying, signed an agreement with the Fok Foundation, Lanceford and Interdragon to maintain STDM’s 54 per cent stake in SJM Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed casino subsidiary of STDM, according to a filing on Wednesday.

The alliance will tip Pansy Ho’s stake over the more than 8 per cent held by the magnate’s fourth wife, Angela Leong On Kei, at SJM. It also allows the alliance to name the chairman of STDM’s board and appoint the management to run the company.

Angela Leong could not be reached for comment.

Under the agreement, all parties will also extend the gaming concession in Macau held by SJMSA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJM Holdings, and its continued contribution to STDM and its shareholders as a fundamental asset and source of revenue, according to the filing.

SJM’s gaming concession will expire in March 2020. Its chief executive, Ambrose So, said last year the company would seek a two-year extension of the licence before its expiration date.

STDM, or Sociedade de Turismo e Diversoes de Macau, monopolised Macau’s gambling industry as the only licensee for casinos for decades. It was founded in 1962 by four tycoons – Ho, Henry Fok Ying-tung, Yip Hon and Teddy Yip. In 2002, the Macau government started issuing more licences, ending this monopoly.

That same year, Fok transferred his shares to the Fok Foundation. The Stanley Ho family and the foundation currently own about 53 per cent of the issued shares in STDM. The Fok Foundation currently owns a 26.576 per cent stake in STDM. Interdragon, which is owned by Shun Tak Holdings and STDM, holds a 10.796 per cent stake. Lanceford, whose shareholders include Pansy Ho and her siblings, has a 10.538 per cent share. Shun Tak directly owns 4.985 per cent of STDM and Pansy Ho has a direct stake of 0.117 per cent.

The “Ho Interests” – which refers to Shun Tak Holdings, Lanceford, Interdragon and Pansy Ho – and the Fok Foundation have “continued to discuss between themselves and reached a consensus on matters relating to STDM, such as the constitution of its board and its business objectives”, the filing said.

Ho, 97, has rarely been seen in public since a fall at his home in 2009. He retired from SJM in June last year and ceded the chairmanship to Daisy Ho, the second of four daughters and a son from Lucina Laam.

According to the filing, all parties will submit a common proposal and jointly agree to the appointment of a chairman and managing director when it is time to vote on the election of STDM board members, the next such occasion being on or before March 31.

They will also facilitate the equal involvement of directors nominated for election by the Fok Foundation and by the Ho Interests in operating and managing STDM. All parties under the agreement will also implement best practices on corporate governance and legal and regulatory compliance across STDM, the filing said.

SJM Holdings’ shares rose by 1.1 per cent to HK$7.20 on Wednesday in Hong Kong.