A global stock market slump shrank the city’s war chest for defending the local currency, causing it to lose HK$59 billion (US$7.5 billion) in equity investments last year and driving its 2018 rate of returns to its third lowest on record.

The Exchange Fund’s overall returns last year fell 94.5 per cent to HK$13.9 billion on the back of a HK$20.7 billion loss alone in Hong Kong stock market investments. Returns from fixed income and other overseas properties and other longer term investment, offset the equities loss.

The Exchange Fund will pay the Hong Kong Government HK$43.8 billion made from its earnings, down from HK$46.2 billion in 2017.

Norman Chan Tak-lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said the HKMA will continue to adopt a defensive investment approach and diversify its investments so as to further strengthen the Exchange Fund’s resilience against market volatility.

“It is very likely that the investment environment in 2019 will remain as unpredictable and difficult as in 2018,” Chan said at the HKMA office as he announced the fund’s performance.

He said the fund’s investments in the global markets would be affected because of the uncertainties arising from the US-China trade war and Brexit fallout.

“There have been increasing market concerns about the US economy beginning to slow down. Emerging market economies including China are also facing increasing downside risks. All these factors will bring greater uncertainty and risks to global markets.”

The dismal performance of the HK$4 trillion fund comes after record gains of HK$264 billion in 2017 and HK$68.1 billion the previous year.

The Hang Seng Index fell 14 per cent in 2018, amid concerns over US-China trade frictions, interest rate rises and fears of a slowing economy on the mainland, causing the HK$20.7 billion equity losses last year, which is the lowest since 2011 when losses reached HK$24.2 billion. But a 36 per cent rise in the city’s benchmark in 2017 led to a gain of HK$58.3 billion in 2017.

Meanwhile, loss from equity investments in overseas markets reached HK$38.3 billion in 2018, compared to a gain of HK$80.4 billion the previous year. This was the lowest since it lost HK$73.1 billion in 2008.

Returns from bond investments amounted to HK$54.7 billion in 2018, compared with a gain of HK$34.4 billion in 2017.

Foreign exchange losses – mainly arising from the conversion of foreign exchange assets into Hong Kong dollars – totalled HK$9 billion in 2018, compared with a gain of HK$53.5 billion in 2017.

The fund’s long-term overseas property investment and private equity portfolio clocked a gain of HK$24.5 billion, giving it a 13.8 per cent rate of return over the past 10 years.

The fund holds around 90 per cent of its cash deposits in Hong Kong or US dollars, and the rest in other currencies.

The 0.3 per cent rate of returns in 2018 is much lower than the 25-year average of 4.7 per cent. It was the third worst year in terms of returns – losing 5.6 per cent and 0.6 per cent in 2008 and 2015, respectively.

The Exchange Fund, however, is better off than some central banks including the Swiss National Bank, which said it expected a loss of US$15.29 billion in 2018 as a result of slumping stocks and valuation losses. It was also better than the performance of the MSCI World Index, which lost 10.4 per cent last year.

Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, lawmaker and chairwoman of the New People’s Party, supported the HKMA’s plan to invest in infrastructure projects, but urged it to be careful of the quality of these projects.

“10-year US Treasuries only deliver a return of about 2.7 per cent. [But] if some of the long-term infrastructure projects can deliver higher returns than that, it will enhance the returns of the Exchange Fund,” Ip said.

Gordon Tsui Luen-on, managing director of investment company Hantec Pacific in Hong Kong, said he expected the Exchange Fund to perform better this year.

“The fourth quarter was the worst quarter for stock investments globally in recent years due to the worries over the US-China trade war,” Tsui said, adding that the stock markets have bounced back in January because of efforts between the two countries to negotiate a trade deal.

“The worst is over and the Exchange Fund should bounce back in the first quarter.”



