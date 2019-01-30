Mainland China-based small apartment developer Jiayuan International Group surged by 21.9 per cent in a few minutes after it resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in Hong Kong, following a stock filing that clarified how much of its stock had been pledged as collateral for loans by its chairman.

The stock closed 6.22 per cent higher at HK$3.9 on Wednesday. In the filing, Jiayuan said Chairman Shum Tin Ching had reported that he and an entity registered in the British Virgin Islands he controls together hold 52.86 per cent of the company’s issued share capital.

Also, about 35.73 per cent of its issued share capital has been subject to share charges, or margin financing, while the remaining 17.13 per cent is not subject to any share charge or margin financing.

As for the pledged part (35.73 per cent), it has been used in exchange for US$120 million, with China Construction Bank International Overseas Limited, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and Sun Hung Kai Investment Limited as lenders.

Shares in the company were suspended last Tuesday. In the preceding week, it had lost more than 80 per cent of its market value, with its stock price dropping from HK$13.26 on January 17.

Jiayuan shares had rebounded last Monday, after the company assured investors everything was fine, but plunged again last Tuesday after information made public revealed massive sell-off had been led by Shum and his wife. The company then applied for a trading suspension, pending a clarification from Shum.

Shum and his wife, Wang Xinmei, sold a combined 93.62 million shares on January 17 at an average price of HK$2.70, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

Shum said the sell-off was due to forced selling by a bank, because he was out of touch when the stock price plunged and triggered margin calls.

Jiayuan is behind the T Plus small apartment project in Tuen Mun. Some apartments at the development measure 131 sq ft, smaller than a standard Hong Kong parking space, but are priced at HK$2.85 million (US$363,291).

The developer has been under pressure as sales at the project have not picked up owing to a downbeat market sentiment.