The “Father of Red Chips” Francis Leung Pak-to has urged the local stock exchange to encourage retail investors to become more active in smaller companies, or face the risk of reputational damage to Hong Kong’s role as a fundraising hub.

Leung, chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, said attracting more retail investors to trade in the local markets is a must when Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is developing its three-year strategy plan.

“While Hong Kong has reclaimed the crown as the No 1 IPO market worldwide in 2018, the sixth time in 10 years, we have successfully attracted many new listings. However, the trading turnover after the listings of these companies is poor, particularly for small and medium-sized companies,” Leung said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

In the past year, many new listing have slipped below their IPO prices while there were several hundreds small caps that have little or no daily turnover, Leung said.

Among the 2,315 listed companies in Hong Kong as of the end of December, 80 per cent of turnover is concentrated in 1,146 H-shares and other Chinese enterprises, according to HKEX data. The remaining 20 per cent of turnover is distributed among the other 1,169 listed companies.

“The thin turnover of the smaller companies is the result of the stock exchange policies in recent years which have placed more emphasis on attracting institutional investors,” Leung said.

Promotional activities have been geared towards institutions, rather than retail investors, he said.

“To make things worse, many international investment banks or brokers have cut their budgets since the financial crisis in 2008, and hence cut the size of their research teams. This has left many small companies with no research coverage, and retail investors do not have sufficient information to trade these small caps,” he added.

As a result, many quality companies find it hard to raise funds on the stock market and may turn towards bank lending or private equity funds.

“This is not good for the long term development of the local capital market,” he said.

Leung urged an expansion of the stock connect schemes to allow mainlanders to trade all 2,300 Hong Kong listed companies, instead of the current restriction which limits trade to the 400 largest companies.

“The stock connect between Hong Kong and Shanghai has been implemented for more than four years, while the Shenzhen legs have been added for two years. It is time to expand the number of stocks to be traded by mainlanders under the two schemes so as to add more retail investors to trade in the Hong Kong stock market,” he said.

A HKEX spokesman said the exchange was constantly exploring ways to improve the stock connect schemes.

Leung said the Securities and Futures Commission should also introduce more measures to guard against misconduct and malpractices to boost investors confidence.

“The investment banks also have a duty to set a reasonable price for the IPOs. There are many newly listed companies last year that fell below their IPO price following their trading debut. This is because the IPO price has been too high,” he said.

Leung, who is known by the public as the “Father of Red Chips” for helping the first batch of Chinese state-owned companies to raise capital in Hong Kong, said promotion and investor education are very important.

Red chips refers to companies incorporated outside mainland China but which have a mainland backed parent, such as China Mobile.

“When I first introduced red chips to list in Hong Kong, I had to organise many seminars and promotion activities to educate international and local investors. The HKEX should do more to introduce retail investors to understand how to invest in biotechnology and technology companies,” he said.