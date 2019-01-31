Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks opened higher on Thursday, after an official gauge of China’s manufacturing activity came in better than expected, although it still indicated a continued contraction in the sector.

The Hang Seng Index opened higher and rose further in early trading, last up 1 per cent at 27,908.38. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-shares index, gained 1.1 per cent at 11,015.36.

Tencent pulled higher, up 1.9 per cent at HK$350.60. Sunny Optical Technology, a smartphone component supplier of Huawei, advanced 2.5 per cent to HK$76.50. AAC Technologies, which supplies acoustic components to Apple, also added 0.7 per cent to HK$48.25.

It’s China! No, it’s Japan! In months-long battling, China regains its title as home to world’s second-largest stock market

Property developers also rose after the Fed showed a cautious approach towards future rate increases on Wednesday Washington time. Hang Lung Properties gained 1.1 per cent to HK$17.02. Sun Hung Kai Properties improved by 0.8 per cent to HK$131.80.

Meanwhile, trade talks between US and Chinese officials began overnight. The trade war continues to weigh on markets sentiment.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 per cent at 2,586.90 in early going.

Earlier in the day, government statistics showed the country’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for January was 49.5, slightly better than December’s 49.4 and higher than a previous forecast of 49.3 in a Reuters survey of analysts.

But it was the second month the figure stayed below the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction in the sector.

China’s manufacturing shrank again in January, as fears of economic slowdown mount

Among other indexes, the large-cap CSI300 rose 0.4 per cent to 3,181.46. The Shenzhen Component Index and the start-up board index ChiNext gained 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively at 7,483.93 and 1,233.69.

Foreign investors charge into China’s commercial real estate as credit squeeze hurts domestic developers

Overnight on Wall Street, the US major indexes all advanced, after the Federal Reserve stayed put on interest rates after the first policy meeting in 2019 and indicated a dovish stance towards future rate rises, while earnings from Apple and Boeing topped market estimates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8 per cent to 25,014.86. The S&P 500 rose 1.6 per cent to 2,681.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.2 per cent to 7,183.08.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose in Wednesday’s earning trading, up 0.9 per cent to 20,734.91. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively at 5,899.30 and 2,207.49.