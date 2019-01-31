Vinda International Holdings, the maker of China’s bestselling brand of toilet paper, reported on Thursday 2018 net profit rose 4.6 per cent, helped by price increases that bolstered revenue and provided a cushion against higher pulp prices and foreign ­exchange volatility.

Vinda’s net profit grew 4.6 per cent to HK$649.31 million (US$82.76 million) for the year, up from HK$620.96 million in 2017. The company’s gross profit margin fell by 1.6 percentage points due to exchange rate fluctuations and a surge in pulp prices.

Revenue rose 10.3 per cent to HK$14.88 billion.

Vinda’s Hong Kong listed shares rose 2.1 per cent to close at $13.68 on Thursday following the pre-market announcement.

The company said that investment in higher-gross margin products had also been a factor in boosting revenue and profit for the year.

The company announced a final dividend of 14 HK cents per share, unchanged from last year.

Vinda’s chairman Li Chaowang said at a post results press conference that the company has a strategic plan to grow its market share in the feminine hygiene category in the mainland

“A shortcoming in our personal care business is the China market,” Li said. “We will take the experience of delivering outstanding results in the Malaysia market and transfer that back to the China market.”

Vinda’s current share in the Chinese sanitary pad market is small. It plans to promote the Libresse brand in the coming year. The company, headquartered in Jiangmen, Guangdong, also has plans to establish local production for hygiene tissue in China, a strategy that has proven successful in winning the hearts of consumers in Malaysia.

Libresse entered Malaysia eight years ago and has since grown to become the category leader, with a 30 per cent market share.

“Before we used OEM contract manufacturing and imported from Europe. The supply chain was long and not responsive to the market,” said Vinda’s corporate affairs director Joey Wan.

China is also home to the world’s largest feminine hygiene market. Sales in the feminine hygiene sector are estimated to hit US$4.42 billion in 2021 according to Statista. Market research firm Persistence forecasts the segment will continue to grow as awareness on feminine health increases and disposable income rise.

Prices for pulp soared in 2017 and most of 2018, amid concerns of possible tariffs from the China-US trade war and increasing demand from China.

Vinda raised prices by about 4 to 5 per cent at the beginning of 2018, which helped to offset the impact of higher pulp prices.

Li said he is confident about the continued growth of its tissue business as per capita consumption in the mainland lags behind that of Hong Kong and the US. Consumers in China use an average of 7.8kg of tissue per year, which is far less than the 15kg in Hong Kong or the 20kg in the US, according to data from the China National Household Paper Industry Association.

Vinda’s majority shareholder is the Swedish hygiene firm SCA. The Asia operations of SCA’s tissue and personal care products such as Libresse feminine hygiene brand were acquired by Vinda in 2014.