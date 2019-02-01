US stocks end January with biggest monthly gain in three years

U.S. stocks rallied to cap their biggest monthly gain in three years as better-than-expected corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve’s dovish turn lifted investor sentiment.

Technology shares led advances as the S&P 500 Index closed at an eight-week high. General Electric and Facebook both surged more than 10 per cent after traders cheered their quarterly results. Emerging-market shares advanced while Treasury yields fell a day after signals from the Fed that it will be “patient” on interest-rate moves and flexible on reducing its balance sheet.

“The market is back to being focused on earnings,” Kate Warne, an investment strategist at Edward Jones, said in an interview at Bloomberg’s New York headquarters. “Much of the news has been reassuring and that’s supported rising stocks.”

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.9 per cent, extending the monthly gain to 7.9 per cent.

The S&P 500 posted its best month since October 2015 after Wednesday’s statement from the Fed helped ease fears that the central bank would continue with plans to tighten policy even in the face of cooling economic data. Outside the earnings realm, investors have an eye on meetings between Chinese negotiators and their counterparts in Washington to resolve the trade dispute. President Donald Trump said discussions are going well but that no deal will be final until he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping “in the near future.”

Elsewhere, the pound was steady as the European Union and U.K. appeared on a collision path over Brexit.