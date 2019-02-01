Chinese brokerage firms jumped Friday morning, after China further loosened restrictions on both domestic brokers and foreign institutions to invest in the capital markets.

The measures included combining two programmes – the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) – to give foreign investors wider access to futures, options, bond repurchases and private equity funds.

ChinaLin Securities soared 6.2 per cent to 9.20 yuan by noon close on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Sealand Securities and CSC Financial surged 3.3 per cent and 3.1 per cent to trade at 4.70 yuan and 12.04 yuan, respectively. First Capital Securities advanced 2.5 per cent to 5.68 yuan.

Southwest Securities, Huatai Securities, and Citic Securities gained 1.5 per cent, 2.5 per cent, and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

In Hong Kong, Citic Securities climbed 3.5 per cent, and China Galaxy Securities rose 3 per cent.

The surge came after the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced Thursday night it would combine the dollar-denominated QFII and the yuan-denominated RQFII.

The move would expand the investment scope for foreign institutions to include financial futures, commodities futures, options, start-up stocks traded on the country’s over-the-counter market, bond repurchase, private equity funds and margin financing.

The CSRC also said it would lower the capital requirement to encourage brokerage firms to invest in the stock market and would urge the stock exchanges to scrap the existing official threshold on the required minimum value of a margin financing account.

The above three measures gave a further boost to the stocks of brokerage firms, after the CSRC on Wednesday unveiled draft rules about the new technology board on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which the Chinese authorities believe is a key pillar of turning Shanghai into one of the world’s top financial centres.

Chinese securities firms had a miserable 2018, and the 131 brokers that have released annual results so far recorded a 41 per cent plunge in their combined net profit, to 66.6 billion yuan, according to data from Wind Financial. Their revenue also decreased nearly 15 per cent to 266.3 billion yuan.

On the broader market, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 per cent to 2,604.83 by the lunch hour break, after trade talks between the US and China.

US President Trump said after meeting with Chinese vice-premier Liu He that the talks went well and he was optimistic the two countries could reach “the biggest deal ever made”, according to a statement by the White House.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index swung between small gains and losses in the morning. By the mid-session close, it was down 0.3 per cent to 27,854.79. But the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index ticked up 0.1 per cent to 11,051.66.