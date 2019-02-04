Last year, Hong Kong’s savvy wooing of hi-tech superstars helped make it home to the world’s largest IPO market. Now the city’s stock exchange operator is going after a new crowd: US and UK-listed firms open to secondary listings, as well as capital-hungry companies in Southeast Asia eager to go public.

Laura Cha Shih May-lung, chairwoman of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, said she expects competition from mainland China, which is launching a new hi-tech board in Shanghai to try to entice its top tech players to list at home.

Like Hong Kong did last April, Shanghai’s Technology Innovation Board will allow unprofitable tech firms, including pre-revenue biotech start-ups, to list, as well as companies with dual-class shareholding structures. Like Hong Kong, it also wants secondary listings.

Meanwhile, arch rival Singapore will be stiff competition for Hong Kong for listings of Southeast Asian companies.

“Last year, we put more promotional efforts into attracting dual-class shareholding companies and biotechnology firms. We have seen a satisfactory number of new listings in these companies,” Cha told a group local reporters.

“This year, we will focus more on promoting how our listing reform will enable overseas-listed technology companies to have a secondary listing in Hong Kong,” she said.

Hong Kong’s listing reform – its biggest in 25 years – enabled it to wrest the world No. 1 title in terms of total funds raised in IPOs from the US last year.

As a result, the city attracted two dual-class shareholding companies: the world's fourth-largest smartphone maker Xiaomi and food delivery firm Meituan Dianping. It also attracted a number of biotechnology companies to list. Overall, Hong Kong’s main board had a 17.6 per cent share of the global IPO market as of December 21, with 125 companies raising US$36.5 billion.

But Hong Kong failed to attract tech giants listed overseas to do secondary listings here.

A number of mainland tech giants – such as Baidu and Alibaba Group. which owns the South China Morning Post – are listed in the US.

She also is bullish on opportunities out of Southeast Asia.

“We will also do more promotion in Southeast Asian countries. There are many good quality companies in the region and they may consider listing in Hong Kong to raise funds,” Cha said.

“These Southeast Asia companies could raise funds in Hong Kong as we have a deep liquidity pool while our markets can be accessed by both international and mainland Chinese investors,” Cha said.

Hong Kong’s exchange is much bigger than Singapore’s in terms of market capitalisation.

HKEX ranks as the fifth largest stock market worldwide in terms of market capitalisation, with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq counted separately. It has more than 2,000 listed companies and a total market cap of US$3.819 trillion as of the end of November 2018.

As of then, the New York Stock Exchange was the largest, followed by Nasdaq, Japan JPX and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, according to data of World Federation of Exchanges. Shanghai and Tokyo were in a months-long battle, but Shanghai recently surpassed it in size.

Singapore is the largest stock market in Southeast Asia, but it ranks only 20th worldwide, with a market cap of US$687 billion, or about one-fifth of the HKEX.

Christopher Cheung Wah-fung, a lawmaker representing the financial services sector, said he believes Hong Kong can attract tech firms and Southeast Asian companies.

“The companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand have a lot of business relationships with Hong Kong companies. It makes senses for them to list in Hong Kong to get closer to their business contacts and customers,” Cheung said.

“For the overseas listed technology companies, a secondary listing in Hong Kong will expand their shareholder base. HKEX may face the competition pressure from Shanghai’s new technology board though. Such type of competition can help both markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai to improve themselves,” he said.

Cha, the first woman to take the chair role in the 128-year history of the local stock market, said she is keen on promoting gender diversity and governance.

As part of such efforts, she said she has required all departments and all seniors of the HKEX, including chief executive Charles Li Xiaojia, to think of succession.

“All the seniors need to have candidates to replace their roles when they cannot be on duty temporarily. There should also longer-term planning to train the staff to prepare for succession planning in case the seniors want to retire or leave the company,” she said.

“There are important governance issues and the HKEX is working on it now,” she added.

In this quarter, the HKEX will issue its three-year strategy plans, Cha said.