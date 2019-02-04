Hong Kong stocks ended the Year of the Dog on a positive note on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index rising by 0.21 per cent to 27,990.21 in a shortened session. In what has been a naughty run, the gauge declined by 10 per cent during the lunar year, its worst performance since the Year of the Goat in 2015. The market will reopen on Friday.

The lunar year was marked by escalating tension between the United States and China, a slowing Chinese economy and a stronger US dollar weighing on emerging market activity. These three “big rocks” combined to dampen Asian financial markets over the past 12 months, said Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia at JPMorgan Asset Management.

But, there is reason to be positive going into the Year of the Pig, he added. “Valuations in Asia, in Hong Kong, they continue to be attractive. They may not be super cheap, but they are certainly fairly priced.

“I think investors will appreciate that. Also, investors towards the end of last year were just a little bit too pessimistic on the prospects for the global economy. The fact that the Fed is slowing down, that the Chinese authorities are turning on the stimulus, I think it will help to provide a bit more confidence on the growth outlook for both the Asian and the global economy. That should definitely provide some support to Hong Kong stocks and Asian equities for the first half.”



US President Donald Trump put tariffs on nearly half of all goods imported from China in a trade war that broke out last year. Beijing imposed its own tariffs and cut imports from the US, in response. And as the trade war escalated, China’s economic growth continue to slow, with gross domestic product increasing at its worst pace since 1990. GDP growth in the fourth quarter was at its lowest since the global financial crisis.

China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended the Year of the Dog down 18.2 per cent in its final trading day of the lunar year on Friday, posting its biggest lunar year loss since the Year of the Rat in 2008. The Shenzhen Composite Index ended the Year of the Dog down 26.3 per cent to 7,684.

Hong Kong’s economy also grew at its slowest quarterly pace in two years in the third quarter, according to the most recent data available from the Hong Kong government. Fourth quarter GDP numbers will be released later this month.

According to the Standard Chartered Hong Kong SME Leading Business Index, released last week, sentiment among small and medium-sized businesses in the city has fallen to its lowest level in nearly three years in the first quarter this year.

But, there has been increasing optimism recently that the US and China, two of the world’s largest economies, will reach an agreement to end their trade war before a US-imposed deadline in March. If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, the US will increase tariffs to 25 per cent on about US$200 billion worth of Chinese products. The Hang Seng Index, for instance, is already up 8.2 per cent since the beginning of 2018.

The Year of Dog also was not kind to newly mainland Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong. Shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and online food delivery giant Meituan Dianping ended the lunar year trading below their initial public offering prices.

Maoyan Entertainment, China’s biggest movie ticketing app, dropped by about 1.4 per cent on its closely watched trading debut in Hong Kong on Monday. The Tencent-backed company raised HK$1.82 billion in its IPO, which was priced at the low end of its expected range.

Sean Darby, chief global equity strategist at investment bank Jefferies, said timing was the main problem as far as the performance of new Chinese listings in the Year of the Dog was concerned.

“China economic data rolled over from May just as the US bond market began to fret over higher inflation,” he said. “Currency weakness didn’t help.”

One of the worst performers in Hong Kong on Monday was Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management, which dropped 5.9 per cent to HK$2.25. The company, a unit of the debt-laden HNA Group, said on Friday it would sell a last plot of land at Hong Kong’s former airport in Kai Tak for a loss, reflecting the slowdown in the city’s residential property market.

The company’s shares dropped by as much as 16 per cent before recouping some of the losses on Monday.

The insurer AIA was the top performer, advancing 3.7 per cent to HK$72.45, followed by China Mengniu Dairy, which rose 1.9 per cent to HK$24.30.

