Troubled investment conglomerate China Minsheng Investment Group (CIMG) sold its remaining stake in a prime plot of land in Shanghai at a discount on Wednesday, after a bond default drew attention to the company’s liquidity shortfall.

The firm made full payment to its creditors after the deal, sources said.

CIMG sold its 50 per cent stake in the central Shanghai site known as Dongjiadu, on the west bank of the Huangpu River, to Greenland Holdings for 12 billion yuan (US$1.8 billion).

The deal was completed at a 20 per cent discount to the asking price issued by CIMG in late January, representing a savings of 3 billion yuan, according to a source from Greenland.

Greenland is a large property developer controlled by the Shanghai government.

CIMG, backed by investment from 59 leading private enterprises, made the discounted land sale after it missed payment of a 3 billion yuan bond on January 27. The company was forced to suspend taking bids for three bonds it listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The Shanghai land was bought by a unit of CIMG for nearly 25 billion yuan in November 2014, in a record land transaction in terms of price at the time.

CMIG later transferred part of the stake to other parties for an undisclosed sum, retaining a 50 per cent holding for itself.

However, the CMIG’s financial troubles are not yet fully resolved. The company faces more than 10 billion yuan in payments for maturing debts and interest this year, according to data provider WIND. The company is suffering from financial strains caused by aggressive merger and acquisitions in earlier years, which fail to generate sufficient cash flow.

On the other hand, the state-owned Greenland has made a bargain through the deal.

“To acquire such a project in such a prime location in Shanghai with such a price is definitely a good deal [for Greenland]. This is a very promising district. After CMIG bought the plot Shanghai went through a big surge in house prices In 2015 to16,” said Lu Wenxi, Centaline’s senior research manager in Shanghai.

Zhang Hongwei, the research director of Shanghai-based property consultancy TopSur said Greenland has similar mixed-use projects in nearby Dongjiadu, and thereby will benefit from its prior experience in developing such projects. Zhang added Greenland would enjoy benefits in developing the project as a state-owned enterprise linked to the Shanghai municipality.

However, the size of the land site also meant there would be considerable risks.

“Greenland has to add more money in further development of the plot and that will put strains on the developer’s cash flow,” said Zhang.

He said the commercial zoning mean that it would be more complex for the develop to recoup their investment than in the case of a residential development.

“The ideal disposal would be to sell it wholly to other investors,” said Zhang.

Additional reporting by Daniel Ren