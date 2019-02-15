Hong Kong and China stocks got off to a poor start on Friday after a dramatic fall in US retail sales, and a resurfacing of scepticism over a possible trade deal being reached dragged markets down.

The Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong’s benchmark, slumped by more than 300 points within a quarter of an hour of the market opening before clawing back some ground to trade 0.81 per cent, or 230.84 points, lower at 28,201.21.

In mainland China the CSI 300, which tracks blue chips listed in Shenzhen and Shanghai, slipped 0.31 per cent, or 10.37 points to 3,391.77.

Overnight, the US Commerce Department said the country’s retail sales in December had fallen the most in more than nine years, sliding 1.2 per cent. That compared with a 0.2 per cent gain forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. The drop underlines a sharp slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018.

US exports to China plunged in January as trade war chill took effect

US Stocks fell on Thursday, with the S&P 500 down 0.27 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.41 per cent.

On Thursday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the US trade talk delegation would meet with president Xi Jinping today. But in contrast to market speculation, he said no decision has been made on extending the March 1 deadline, without which the US government will put into effect its tariff hike of 25 per cent on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Francis Lun, chief executive of Geo Securities, said the Hong Kong market’s performance yesterday and Friday showed that investors remain sceptical of a favourable resolution emerging out of this week’s trade talks in Beijing.

“Such scepticism will continue to weigh on both China and Hong Kong stocks in the near term. Some of the structural reform demanded by the US government, such as reforms of the state-owned enterprises, is not something that the Chinese government is willing to reach compromise on,” said Lun.

The market is watching closely to see if a meeting led by President Xi today will lead to any breakthrough in the trade talks. High-level talks between Chinese vice premier Liu He, central bank governor Yi Gang, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continues today.

WH Group, a supplier of raw and processed pork that serves both the Chinese and US markets, fell 1.51 per cent to HK$7.18, reflecting investors’ concerns over the impact on its business of more tariffs, Lun said.

In Hong Kong, debutante Palace Banquet Cuisine, a restaurant group, was changing hands at 61 HK cents, 22 per cent higher than its initial public offering price of 50 HK cents.

In Shenzhen, TCL was down 2.7 per cent at 3.24 yuan. On Friday, the consumer electronics maker announced that it had bought back 18.27 million shares, or 0.13 per cent of its share capital, through the open market in a range of 3.29-3.39 yuan, totaling 61.02 million yuan. It said its entire 2 billion yuan share buyback programme, approved in January, was intended partly for its employee reward programme.