HSBC has removed a controversial Valentine’s Day advertisement from its internal staff website that offered discounts for men to buy laptops and other technology and for women to buy vacuum cleaners and other household products, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The advertisement, displayed on a staff intranet site, was from an unnamed third-party vendor offering discounts on a variety of products to HSBC employees in Hong Kong.

The marketing misstep comes amid a wider discussion in many offices about sexism and gender roles in light of the “#Me Too” movement, which has exposed sexual harassment and assaults in the workplace.

“The offer is from a third party source who manages their own marketing materials,” a HSBC spokeswoman said. “HSBC is committed to gender diversity in the workplace.”



Reuters first reported the controversial offer, saying staff members in Hong Kong and in London had criticised the offer.

The marketing offer include a section titled “For Him” that featured a variety of technology items, including laptops and headphones, while the section “For Her” including vacuum cleaners and a blender, according to Reuters.

The financial industry, in particular, has struggled with questions about gender disparity and inappropriate behaviour.

More than two decades ago, Smith Barney was sued in a class-action lawsuit over sexual harassment and systemically lower pay for women. The lawsuit was known as the “boom boom room” case, referring to a basement party space at a Smith Barney office in Garden City, NY.

Smith Barney eventually paid a settlement of US$150 million and the case sparked a movement to change the culture on Wall Street.

But, accusations of discrimination by women in finance have not gone away, as financial firms have continued to be accused of discrimination ranging from treatment after maternity leave to lower pay.

HSBC reported in January that its average gender pay gap among its United Kingdom employees increased from 59 per cent in 2017 to 61 per cent last year.

It was the worst gender pay gap among British banks that released the information publicly.

The bank said that the gap was a reflection of fewer women in senior leadership roles at the company and a higher percentage of women in junior or part-time roles.

HSBC has said that it is aspiring for at least 30 per cent of its senior leadership roles to be filled by women by 2020 and to developing female talent to strengthen its leadership pipeline. The company’s share of women in global senior leadership roles at the end of 2017 was 26.8 per cent, the bank said.

“We are confident in our approach to pay and if we identify any pay differences between men and women in similar roles, which cannot be explained by reasons such as performance/behaviour rating or experience, we make appropriate adjustments,” the bank said at the time.