Chinese consumers, whose penchant for frequent upgrades created the world’s largest automobile market in a generation, are discovering of late that new is not everything.

They are switching gears to buy second-hand cars, eschewing first-hand models, as economic growth in mainland China weakens to its slowest pace in decades and an ongoing trade war with the United States spills over into uncertainties about investment and job prospects.

Consumer confidence in second-hand cars is also being boosted by an evolving ecosystem of financing, used-car dealerships, better ownership data and insurance.

Yu Haipeng, 47, who works with a European company in Shanghai that exports Chinese-made leather shoes and bags, said in an interview: “Pre-owned cars were not my choice a decade ago, when I bought my first car.

“People like me felt at the time that it was disgraceful to buy a second-hand vehicle.”

But trends are changing. Transactions involving new cars fell by 2.8 per cent in 2018 to 28.1 million units, while sales of second-hand vehicles jumped by 11.5 per cent to 13.8 million units. The ratio of second-hand vehicles to new models stood at 49.1 per cent, a 6 percentage point growth over 43 per cent in 2017, according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.

In the United States, in comparison, sales of used cars far outnumber purchases of new vehicles and this trend has been on the rise in recent years.

In 2017, 17.6 million new passenger cars and light trucks were sold, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, a government agency.

People like me felt at the time that it was disgraceful to buy a second-hand vehicle

Yu Haipeng, Shanghai resident

The same year, about 39 million used vehicles were sold in the US, according to the most recent full-year data available with Edmunds.com, which tracks auto industry sales data. And about 10.2 million used vehicles were sold in the US in the third quarter last year alone, a 5 per cent increase over the same period in 2017, according to Edmunds.

In the same quarter, prices of used vehicles also hit their highest levels since 2005, with the average used vehicle in the US costing US$20,085.

Of course, the increasing popularity of second-hand cars at home could mean trouble for Chinese carmakers, spurring them to look for export markets in which to sell some of the about 28 million cars and trucks that roll off assembly lines every year. Last year, mainland China exported 1.15 million passenger cars and commercial vehicles, an increase of 11.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. This export volume represents about 4 per cent of the country’s total automobile output.

China is – by far – the world’s largest car market, producing about 27.8 million vehicles last year, down by 4.2 per cent from 2017.

And the outlook for new vehicle sales in mainland China remains gloomy amid a quick build-up of household debt, a lacklustre income growth outlook attributable to a slowing economy and a cooling property sector, according to a research note released by Japanese investment bank Nomura on Monday, February 11.

In early January, Ning Jizhe, a vice-chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, said Beijing would roll out stimulus measures to spur car sales to boost China’s economy, the second largest in the world. And while he did not give details, it is expected Beijing will cut the car purchase tax to fire up sales.

The last time the central government reduced the tax, in 2015, it cut the rate from 10 per cent to 5 per cent for cars with engines of up to 1.6 litres.

Yu found a gloomy economic outlook meant less job security for people in his industry, the export of Chinese leather goods. These goods have lost their lustre in western countries because of increasing land and labour costs, he said. “Some employees in this industry will probably lose their jobs as the US-China trade war escalates. That is why, on a second thought, I decided to buy a pre-owned car to save money.

“A second-hand vehicle is enough for me because what I want to own is just a means of transport, not a symbol to display my social status,” he added. “The used car helped me save money equal to half a year’s salary.”

He had in 2018 budgeted 200,000 yuan (US$29,521) for a new car to replace his 10-year-old Volkswagen Santana 2000 sedan, but ended up spending 100,000 yuan on a two-year-old Skoda Superb.

Buying a second-hand car also saved Yu about 20,000 yuan in purchase tax. Beijing imposes a 10 per cent purchase tax on new cars, while buyers of used cars are exempt from paying this levy.

The growing acceptability of second-hand cars has also been welcomed by Tian Maowei, sales manager at Shanghai-based Yiyou Auto Service, which sells second-hand upmarket marques such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

“An increasing number of drivers are considering pre-owned cars,” said Tian. “Chinese people are now comfortable with buying used cars, and I am expecting busy times ahead in 2019.”

He makes full use of social media services such as WeChat to promote second-hand high-end cars, and has found a stronger response this year. “A posting about cars for sales normally receives dozens of queries,” said Tian. “Cars with attractive prices are easy sales.”

Han Zhou, senior emerging markets economist for Asia at German bank Commerzbank, said China’s car market had changed and that sales of second-hand cars were “very strong”.

“Chinese consumers change their behaviour very quickly,” he said. “Ten years ago, everybody needed to have brand new cars. These days it is: why should I have a brand-new car? A second-hand car is very good.”

He said the ratio of second-hand car sales to new car production had gone up from about 20 per cent before 2015 to about 50 per cent last year.

The Chinese car market recorded a sharp downward trend in December, with sales plummeting by 18.4 per cent year on year to 2.48 million units. This has led government-backed industry associations such as the China Association Of Automoblie Manufacturers (CAAM) to forecast flat sales in 2019, likely to top 28 million units.

Peter Chen, a Shanghai-based engineer with US car component maker TRW, said: “The winners in China’s automobile industry this year will be those who report smaller drops from 2018. The good old days of double-digit growth in sales are history.”

The explosive growth in new energy vehicles bolstered by government incentives will also deter consumers from buying new conventional cars.

Mainland China is also the world’s largest electric car market, with reported sales of about 1.3 million new energy vehicles last year, a 61.7 per cent increase over 2017, according to CAAM.

Buyers of electric cars can receive up to 60,000 yuan in government subsidies, as Beijing is determined to reduce pollution amid ambitions of becoming a technological leader in green cars by 2025.

Yu said his next car will definitely be a new energy car. “The second-hand car will be for use for just some years,” he said. “I may buy an electric car before 2025, since a batch of models are being developed by conventional carmakers and technology start-ups.”