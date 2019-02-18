Channels

A woman practises tai-chi in Central. Photo: David Wong
Companies

How much is enough to retire in Hong Kong? HK$19,000 a month sounds about right, survey finds

  • Hong Kong and Macau workers expect to have 70 per cent of their working income upon retirement, FWD Hong Kong survey finds
  • Guangdong workers expect their monthly income to rise in retirement, partly reflecting their greater likelihood to invest in annuity products
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 12:38pm

A woman practises tai-chi in Central. Photo: David Wong
People cross a street in Central, the city’s central business district, on May 16 of 2017. Photo: Fung Chang
Business

Want to work until 70? If not, you better start saving a lot more, warns a survey of Hongkongers

  • 65 per cent in survey would need to work until 70 to pay for living expenses without cutting back
  • Hongkongers say they want to retire at 61, but many do not start retirement planning until 50 and rarely – or never – check their MPF accounts
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: Tuesday, 22 Jan, 2019 10:54pm

People cross a street in Central, the city's central business district, on May 16 of 2017. Photo: Fung Chang
