A woman practises tai-chi in Central. Photo: David Wong
How much is enough to retire in Hong Kong? HK$19,000 a month sounds about right, survey finds
- Hong Kong and Macau workers expect to have 70 per cent of their working income upon retirement, FWD Hong Kong survey finds
- Guangdong workers expect their monthly income to rise in retirement, partly reflecting their greater likelihood to invest in annuity products
