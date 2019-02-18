HNA Group has started unloading assets close to its core aviation operations. Photo: Reuters
HNA mulls sale of Swiss aircraft maintenance firm SR Technics, potentially raising US$1 billion
- HNA Group has engaged an adviser on the potential disposal of its 80 per cent stake in SR Technics
- Beleaguered Chinese group bought into the aircraft maintenance firm in 2016
- HNA has further reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank AG to 6.3 per cent, raising US$410 million
Topic | HNA Group
