Hong Kong law requires that brokerages and other financial firms report large and suspicious transactions to the Joint Financial Intelligence Unit. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong watchdog issues record HK$15.2 million fine to Chinese broker over failure to report money laundering
- Hong Kong unit of Shenzhen-based Guosen processed 10,000 third-party deposits amounting to HK$5 billion over 14 months until December 2015
Topic | SFC
