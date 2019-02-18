Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong law requires that brokerages and other financial firms report large and suspicious transactions to the Joint Financial Intelligence Unit. Photo: AFP
Companies

Hong Kong watchdog issues record HK$15.2 million fine to Chinese broker over failure to report money laundering

  • Hong Kong unit of Shenzhen-based Guosen processed 10,000 third-party deposits amounting to HK$5 billion over 14 months until December 2015
Topic |   SFC
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 10:14pm

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong law requires that brokerages and other financial firms report large and suspicious transactions to the Joint Financial Intelligence Unit. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.