Aerial view of Hong Kong's Central district on 27 September 2018. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
Hong Kong regulator begins an unusual savings plan to raise HK$1 billion to afford owning an office in the world’s costliest city
- The regulator opted to move out of Central to save up to HK$1 billion in rental expenses over eight years to buy its own property
- With the savings, the options available to the SFC are Island East or Kowloon East based on current prices, agents say
Topic | SFC
