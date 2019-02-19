A street market in Hong Kong. The city reclaimed its crown as the world’s most preferred destination for IPOs in 2018, with 208 companies raising a combined US$36.6 billion. Photo: AFP
IPOs off to slow start globally in 2019 amid Brexit, US-China trade war uncertainties, says Dealogic
- Asia-Pacific leads the global market in fundraising size and deal numbers, with 54 listings for a total value of US$3 billion
Topic | IPO
A street market in Hong Kong. The city reclaimed its crown as the world’s most preferred destination for IPOs in 2018, with 208 companies raising a combined US$36.6 billion. Photo: AFP