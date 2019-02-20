A Chinese investor uses her mobile phone to check stock prices. Photo: EPA
Investors demand to know how IPOs will be priced in the run-up to China’s new tech board launch
- Fund managers and retail investors say the public consultation documents contained no reference to IPO pricing
- Technically regulators will relinquish their roll in pricing IPO shares, but sources say they would still intervene initially to maintain market stability
Prayers for good fortune are held at a temple in Shanghai to mark the start of Lunar New Year. Photo: AFP
Boosted by consumer stocks, China stocks end first trading day of Year of the Pig higher
- Shanghai Composite Index ends Monday 1.36 per cent higher
- In Hong Kong, Hang Seng Index closes 0.71 per cent higher
