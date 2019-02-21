Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

It is the first acquisition by the HKEX since its US$2.11 billion purchase of the London Metal Exchange in 2012. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Stock exchange operator HKEX buys Shenzhen-based fintech company to raise capabilities, compete with global rivals

  • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has signed a letter of intent to buy a 51 per cent stake in Shenzhen Ronghui Tongjin Technology
  • HKEX is striving to upgrade its technology capabilities to compete with other bourses around the world
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 7:00am

TOP PICKS

It is the first acquisition by the HKEX since its US$2.11 billion purchase of the London Metal Exchange in 2012. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Quick Response code is displayed at the September launch ceremony for the Faster Payment System, a Hong Kong Monetary Authority platform which allows bank customers to transfer money, shop and pay bills by scanning the QR codes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Peter Estlin
Opinion

Opinion

Peter Estlin

Hong Kong and the UK can develop fintech sectors together in the Year of the Pig, both as partners and competitors

  • Peter Estlin says that as international financial hubs, the UK and Hong Kong excel at partnerships, as well as the free flow of information and technology fintech requires
Peter Estlin

Peter Estlin  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 10:05am

TOP PICKS

A Quick Response code is displayed at the September launch ceremony for the Faster Payment System, a Hong Kong Monetary Authority platform which allows bank customers to transfer money, shop and pay bills by scanning the QR codes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.