It is the first acquisition by the HKEX since its US$2.11 billion purchase of the London Metal Exchange in 2012. Photo: Bloomberg
Stock exchange operator HKEX buys Shenzhen-based fintech company to raise capabilities, compete with global rivals
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has signed a letter of intent to buy a 51 per cent stake in Shenzhen Ronghui Tongjin Technology
- HKEX is striving to upgrade its technology capabilities to compete with other bourses around the world
Topic | HKEX
It is the first acquisition by the HKEX since its US$2.11 billion purchase of the London Metal Exchange in 2012. Photo: Bloomberg
A Quick Response code is displayed at the September launch ceremony for the Faster Payment System, a Hong Kong Monetary Authority platform which allows bank customers to transfer money, shop and pay bills by scanning the QR codes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A Quick Response code is displayed at the September launch ceremony for the Faster Payment System, a Hong Kong Monetary Authority platform which allows bank customers to transfer money, shop and pay bills by scanning the QR codes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng