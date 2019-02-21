Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam at the opening of Hong Kong Fintech week in HKCEC. Photo: SCMP / K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s monetary chief Norman Chan to retire at the end of his contract in September
- The central banker, who turns 65 in October, will retire upon the expiry of his contract at the end of September, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam at the opening of Hong Kong Fintech week in HKCEC. Photo: SCMP / K. Y. Cheng