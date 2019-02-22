Channels

Virtual currency prices are shown on monitors at the Bithumb exchange office in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg photo by Seongjoon Cho
Companies

Cryptocurrency firms sneak into mainstream through ‘back door’ listings

  • US crypto broker-dealer Voyager Digital went through ‘back door’ on Toronto’s Venture Exchange via mineral exploration firm
  • Such purchases allow companies to offer shares to public without rigours, regulatory scrutiny of full initial public offering (IPO)
Topic |   Digital currencies
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 10:06am

Virtual currency prices are shown on monitors at the Bithumb exchange office in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg photo by Seongjoon Cho
QuadrigaCX founder Gerald Cotten, who died in India in December. Photo: Facebook
Money

Canadian cryptocurrency fund boss Gerald Cotten died – and US$190million of his investors’ money may be encrypted forever

  • Investors in QuadrigaCX, Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, have been unable to access funds since founder Gerald Cotten died in December, aged 30
  • His widow says she does not know his passwords – leading some angry investors to question whether Cotten really died while opening an orphanage in India
Topic |   Digital currencies
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Feb, 2019 9:25pm

QuadrigaCX founder Gerald Cotten, who died in India in December. Photo: Facebook
