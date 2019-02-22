Virtual currency prices are shown on monitors at the Bithumb exchange office in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg photo by Seongjoon Cho
Cryptocurrency firms sneak into mainstream through ‘back door’ listings
- US crypto broker-dealer Voyager Digital went through ‘back door’ on Toronto’s Venture Exchange via mineral exploration firm
- Such purchases allow companies to offer shares to public without rigours, regulatory scrutiny of full initial public offering (IPO)
QuadrigaCX founder Gerald Cotten, who died in India in December. Photo: Facebook
Canadian cryptocurrency fund boss Gerald Cotten died – and US$190million of his investors’ money may be encrypted forever
- Investors in QuadrigaCX, Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, have been unable to access funds since founder Gerald Cotten died in December, aged 30
- His widow says she does not know his passwords – leading some angry investors to question whether Cotten really died while opening an orphanage in India
