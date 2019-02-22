Charles Li Xiaojia, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said the new platform would make it easier for international investors to trade the newly issued mainland bonds. Photo: Jonathan Wong
New bond connect information platform launched in support of Greater Bay Area initiatives
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing launches bond connect platform to bolster trade in newly-issued mainland bonds
Topic | HKEX
Charles Li Xiaojia, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said the new platform would make it easier for international investors to trade the newly issued mainland bonds. Photo: Jonathan Wong