View of the lightning strike photographed from Tsim Sha Tsui on 22 August 2018. The International Commerce Centre (ICC) is the tall building on the left. Photo: SCMP/K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong stock grabs big dollars (and invites big questions) with its 8,500 per cent return
- China Ding Yi Feng is the world’s top-performing big-cap stock, boasting investors as BlackRock, Vanguard index funds
- Ding Yi Feng Holdings is classified in Hong Kong as a Chapter 21 investor, akin to a closed-end fund that takes minority stakes in other companies and whose success (or failure) on the stock picks of their investment teams
Topic | Stocks
View of the lightning strike photographed from Tsim Sha Tsui on 22 August 2018. The International Commerce Centre (ICC) is the tall building on the left. Photo: SCMP/K. Y. Cheng