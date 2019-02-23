Channels

Companies

China’s debt-fuelled ‘aircraft of private businesses’ took off – and then the tank ran dry

  • Investment group facing debt crisis after splurging on US$46.3 billion in assets from Bermuda to London
  • Poor investment choices, weak shareholder structure, sensitive political links take toll amid China’s changing political and financial landscape
Topic |   Banking & Finance


Xie Yu  

Daniel Ren  

Updated: Saturday, 23 Feb, 2019 8:27am



Minsheng sells Shanghai land stake at big discount after bond default

  • Minsheng sells holding in central Shanghai land site for US$1.8 billion, using the funds to pay off creditors
  • Minsheng agrees to 20 per cent discount to its asking price issued late January
Topic |   China property


Xie Yu  

Zheng Yangpeng  

Updated: Friday, 15 Feb, 2019 12:45am

