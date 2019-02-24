Tableau Software’s aim is for all workers to be able to easily use simple software to understand company data. Photo: Sam Tsang
This US firm wants to make you a data analytics expert with software ‘dramatically’ simpler than Excel
- Tableau Software has 86,000 customer accounts and millions of users globally
- Global revenue for big data and business analytics solutions is expected to reach US$260 billion in 2022, says IDC
Topic | Technology
Tableau Software’s aim is for all workers to be able to easily use simple software to understand company data. Photo: Sam Tsang