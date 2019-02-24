Cityplaza 4 (on left) and Cityplaza 3 in Tai Koo are pictured in October 2018. Photo: Martin Chan
Chinese overseas property buying plummets 63 per cent in 2018, hitting four-year low
- Hong Kong is top buying destination, with its offices major targets, Cushman & Wakefield finds
- Dalian Wanda, among top sellers, offloads prime projects in Sydney next to the Opera House and Gold Coast
