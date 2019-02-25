Channels

Pedestrians fill the pavement alongside heavily congested traffic in the town centre in Guangzhou on September 27, 2010. Photo: AFP
Companies

Cigna makes a beeline for Greater Bay Area’s growth opportunity with its online insurance partner OneDegree

  • The Cigna-CMB venture sells its insurance policies in Hong Kong through the online platform of OneDegree
  • The Greater Bay Area’s combined economic output of US$1.5 trillion in 2017 may more than double to between US$3.2 trillion and US$4.1 trillion by 2030, according to an estimate by Morgan Stanley
Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 7:01am

