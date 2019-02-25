AIA Group’s Edmund Tse Sze-wing stands outside the AIA building in Wan Chai. Locals say the windows look like coffins, which brings luck. Photo: Jonathan Wong
AIA bidding farewell to its iconic building in Wan Chai with an eye on a future of good fortune
- New building, constructed on same site, will be tech savvy with green elements.
- Locally, the building was considered "lucky" because it was located near a cemetery and has windows that look like coffins
Topic | Insurance
AIA Group’s Edmund Tse Sze-wing stands outside the AIA building in Wan Chai. Locals say the windows look like coffins, which brings luck. Photo: Jonathan Wong