Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Producers of Best Picture nominee “Green Book” Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga accept the award for Best Picture with the whole crew on stage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Viggo Mortensen is the first on the left, while Mahershala Ali in fourth from the left. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Companies

Alibaba Pictures shares rise after striking gold with Green Book’s best picture win at the Oscars

  • The movie unit of Alibaba Group has already struck gold from Wandering Earth, which has reached US$648 million box office so far, the second highest-grossing movie of all time in China
Topic |   Stocks
Laura He

Laura He  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 4:28pm

TOP PICKS

Producers of Best Picture nominee “Green Book” Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga accept the award for Best Picture with the whole crew on stage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Viggo Mortensen is the first on the left, while Mahershala Ali in fourth from the left. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Actor Rami Malek, winner of the Oscar for best actor for his role in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on Sunday, is known for his love of stylish suits, including this stunning combination he wore to the British Academy Film Awards ceremony in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
People & Events

5 reasons Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek stole our hearts – and the award

The star, 37, who showed great dedication to break into acting, has little time for Instagram posts, but loves to cut a dash in clothes

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Joanne Lam

Joanne Lam  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 3:54pm

TOP PICKS

Actor Rami Malek, winner of the Oscar for best actor for his role in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on Sunday, is known for his love of stylish suits, including this stunning combination he wore to the British Academy Film Awards ceremony in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.