Producers of Best Picture nominee “Green Book” Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga accept the award for Best Picture with the whole crew on stage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Viggo Mortensen is the first on the left, while Mahershala Ali in fourth from the left. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Alibaba Pictures shares rise after striking gold with Green Book’s best picture win at the Oscars
- The movie unit of Alibaba Group has already struck gold from Wandering Earth, which has reached US$648 million box office so far, the second highest-grossing movie of all time in China
Topic | Stocks
Actor Rami Malek, winner of the Oscar for best actor for his role in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on Sunday, is known for his love of stylish suits, including this stunning combination he wore to the British Academy Film Awards ceremony in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
5 reasons Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek stole our hearts – and the award
The star, 37, who showed great dedication to break into acting, has little time for Instagram posts, but loves to cut a dash in clothes
Topic | Fame and celebrity
