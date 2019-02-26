Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese migrant workers walk near a power plant on a polluted day in Beijing on December 2, 2018. Photo: EPA
Companies

Sustainable and ethical standards are in vogue, but only governance is affecting ratings, Fitch finds

  • Younger clients like companies to embrace environmental, social and governance standards
  • Yet less than one per cent of financial institutions has had ratings changes driven by these factors, Fitch finds
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 3:55pm

TOP PICKS

Chinese migrant workers walk near a power plant on a polluted day in Beijing on December 2, 2018. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.