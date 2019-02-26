CNOOC’s shares ended 1.4 per cent lower at HK$13.70 on Tuesday in Hong Kong. The Xingwang deep-sea semi-submersible drilling platform at Liwan3-2 gasfield in the South China Sea, south China. Photo: Xinhua
Why investors are shrugging off CNOOC’s massive offshore gas find in northeast China
- The discovery is the biggest by a Chinese energy giant in Bohai Bay in half a century
- But not all of the reserve will be tapped and it will take years of investment to ascertain the amount of reserve that can be economically pumped
Topic | Energy
CNOOC’s shares ended 1.4 per cent lower at HK$13.70 on Tuesday in Hong Kong. The Xingwang deep-sea semi-submersible drilling platform at Liwan3-2 gasfield in the South China Sea, south China. Photo: Xinhua