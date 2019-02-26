Anta Sports – store photo
Anta posts a fifth year of record profits as its multi-brand product portfolio helps it capture rising demand for sportswear
- Anta, China’s largest sportswear producer by market value, also owns the Italian-South Korean brand Fila, and the Japanese brand Descente
- Anta is leading a group of global investors in a US$5.2 billion acquisition of Amer Sports, whose portfolio of brands includes Wilson, Salomon, Mavic and Suunto
Topic | Hong Kong company reporting season
