Europe-focused clothing retailer Esprit reported a net loss of HK$1.77 billion (US$225.5 million) for the six months ended December. Photo: Reuters
Fashion group Esprit reports wider first-half loss on brand weakness
- Esprit reported a net loss of HK$1.77 billion (US$225.5 million) for the six months ended December
- The downbeat result includes a HK$924 million loss on provision for store closures and leases
- Shares of Esprit have risen 30.8 per cent so far this year after a 62.74 per cent plunge in 2018
Topic | Hong Kong company reporting season
