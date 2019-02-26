Channels

Europe-focused clothing retailer Esprit reported a net loss of HK$1.77 billion (US$225.5 million) for the six months ended December. Photo: Reuters
Fashion group Esprit reports wider first-half loss on brand weakness

  • Esprit reported a net loss of HK$1.77 billion (US$225.5 million) for the six months ended December
  • The downbeat result includes a HK$924 million loss on provision for store closures and leases
  • Shares of Esprit have risen 30.8 per cent so far this year after a 62.74 per cent plunge in 2018
Topic |   Hong Kong company reporting season
Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 8:21pm

Europe-focused clothing retailer Esprit reported a net loss of HK$1.77 billion (US$225.5 million) for the six months ended December. Photo: Reuters
