The 1,318km -kilometre railway linking the mainland’s two most developed cities has carried 940 million passengers since starting operations began in June 2011, according to its state-owned parent, parent China Railway Corporation. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai to Beijing high speed rail operator may be readying for an IPO this year, documents show
- Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway being advised by CSC Financial, regulator reveals
