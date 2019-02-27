For the full year, the Bank of East Asia reported a net profit HK$6.51 billion, compared with HK$9.35 billion in 2017. Photo: Felix Wong
Bank of East Asia profit up 3 per cent in 2018, misses analysts’ forecasts
- Hong Kong’s largest independent bank completed a HK$700 million cost-cutting programme last year
- Sees ‘significant opportunities’ in opening up of mainland China’s financial sector
