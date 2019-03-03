In this file photo from September 23, 2017, Danish Crown Prince Frederik shows guests the Forbidden City made of Lego bricks at the Royal Modern Household Exhibition at the Danish Cultural Center, in Beijing. Photo: AP
Danish toymaker Lego builds its empire in China brick by brick, store by store
- The Danish toymaker, known for its multicoloured building bricks, will open 80 stores, mostly in third and fourth tier cities in mainland China
- China continues to be a bright spot for Lego, which saw revenue grow in the double digits compared to the low single digits in its main markets of US and Europe
Topic | Retailing
