An ARJ21 made by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac), on display during the 9th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai on November 16, 2010. Photo: Reuters
Ghana airline is close to an order for Comac’s ARJ21 regional jet, giving China’s aircraft maker a toehold in global aviation
- Africa World Airlines, partly owned by one of China’s largest private conglomerates the HNA Group, is close to sealing an order for two of Comac’s ARJ21 regional planes
- The ARJ21, with 80 to 90 seats, competes with regional jets made by Bombardier and Embraer
Topic | Aviation
