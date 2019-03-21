Channels

An ARJ21 made by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac), on display during the 9th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai on November 16, 2010. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Ghana airline is close to an order for Comac’s ARJ21 regional jet, giving China’s aircraft maker a toehold in global aviation

  • Africa World Airlines, partly owned by one of China’s largest private conglomerates the HNA Group, is close to sealing an order for two of Comac’s ARJ21 regional planes
  • The ARJ21, with 80 to 90 seats, competes with regional jets made by Bombardier and Embraer
Topic |   Aviation
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:33am, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:33am, 21 Mar, 2019

An ARJ21 made by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac), on display during the 9th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai on November 16, 2010. Photo: Reuters
