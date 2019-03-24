An aerial view of the Toulouse-Blagnac airport in southern France, the country’s third-largest airfield and the hometown airport used by Airbus and ATR to test their aircraft. Chinese company, which bought 49.99 per cent of the airport in 2014, is putting the stake up for sale. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Chinese firm offers to sell stake in Airbus’ hometown Toulouse-Blagnac airport while Xi heads to France to drum up investments
- Casil, backed by a state-owned enterprise and a Hong Kong-based asset manager, considering exit from the third largest airport in France
- Casil won the bid to take over the majority stake of the airport for €308 million in 2014, had invested 84.1 million euros since
