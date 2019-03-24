An Under Armour store in Beijing. According to Euromonitor, China’s sportswear market will grow by 45 per cent from US$40.1 billion in 2018 to US$58.2 billion in 2023. Photo: AFP
Under Armour to use Hong Kong as its launching pad for Asia-Pacific growth and competition with bigger sportswear rivals
- The company will open a regional headquarters in Hong Kong this year
- China the ‘big machine in the region’, says newly appointed managing director for Asia-Pacific
Topic | Athleisure
