The front desk of The Excelsior in Causeway Bay as of February 20, 2019. The front desk will be turned into a bar after the final guest checks out on March 31. The concierge’s desk will turn into a DJ station, as the hotel’s staff bid their farewell to the 46-year-old hotel, which will be developed over six years into an office tower. Photo: SCMP / K. Y. Cheng