The front desk of The Excelsior in Causeway Bay as of February 20, 2019. The front desk will be turned into a bar after the final guest checks out on March 31. The concierge’s desk will turn into a DJ station, as the hotel’s staff bid their farewell to the 46-year-old hotel, which will be developed over six years into an office tower. Photo: SCMP / K. Y. Cheng
The Excelsior goes out with a bang as iconic waterfront hotel bows to commercial pressure and makes way for an office tower
- The hotel’s closure was announced last year after a 2017 sale failed to meet the minium required price
- The most loyal guest – with 2,200 nights over 63 visits – will be invited to fire the Noonday Gun on Sunday to let the hotel go out with a bang
Rwinky Lau has worked in the Excelsior’s Dickens Bar since 1996. Photo: Tory Ho
End of an era as Hong Kong’s Excelsior hotel, a Causeway Bay landmark that once drew movie stars, tycoons and celebrities, will close its doors after 46 years
- The 34-storey, four-star hotel will close on March 31 to make way for a US$650 million, mixed-use commercial tower
- For staff and patrons, these final days have been filled with reminiscing
