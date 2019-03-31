Channels

AirAsia planes on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia on August 28, 2016. Photo: REUTERS
Companies

Revealed: How Tony Fernandes’ distaste for acquisitions drove AirAsia’s growth into Southeast Asia’s biggest passenger carrier

  • AirAsia looked into a proposal to buy HK Express and Hong Kong Airlines from HNA Group, but declined to buy either, before Cathay Pacific Airways offered HK$4.93 billion for the city’s sole budget carrier
  • AirAsia has bought one airline in its 18-year growth, to secure a landing slot in the Philippines
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 4:30pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:40pm, 31 Mar, 2019

AirAsia planes on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia on August 28, 2016. Photo: REUTERS
An AirAsia Japan aircraft taking off from Narita airport in Japan on August 1, 2012. Photo: AFP/ Jiji Press
Companies

AirAsia keen on new airline base in Macau, the first overseas carrier to express interest in disrupting Air Macau’s monopoly

  • AirAsia, which has been flying to Macau since 2004, says it may also set up its own service to provide passenger check-in, boarding and baggage handling
  • The low-cost carrier is also poised to sell tickets for ferries, trains and other modes of transport along with its flight tickets to take advantage of closer links in the Greater Bay Area
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 3:00pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:16pm, 27 Mar, 2019

An AirAsia Japan aircraft taking off from Narita airport in Japan on August 1, 2012. Photo: AFP/ Jiji Press
