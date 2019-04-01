Video wall at HKEX Connect Hall at the Exchange Square in Central on 28 February 2018. Photo: SCMP/Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s stock exchange posts its quietest first quarter since 2009 as blockbuster IPOs looked elsewhere to raise funds
- Equity capital market funds fell 66 per cent in the first quarter to US$6.98 billion, making this the quietest quarter since 2009
- Bolstered by Lyft’s US$2.3 billion IPO last month, Nasdaq jumped to the top of the world’s fundraising ranking with US$4.4 billion raised, surpassing Hong Kong’s US$2.8 billion
Topic | IPO
Video wall at HKEX Connect Hall at the Exchange Square in Central on 28 February 2018. Photo: SCMP/Xiaomei Chen