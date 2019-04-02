Channels

A Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft on the tarmac at Boeing’s factory in Renton, Washington state on March 12, 2019. Photo: AFP
Companies

Boeing says it needs more time to upgrade its software to make the stall-prevention system in 737 MAX aircraft less aggressive

  • The software upgrade is needed to make the stall-prevention system in Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft less aggressive
  • Two of the new aircraft have crashed within five months of each other, with 346 lives lost
Topic |   Boeing
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 12:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

A Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft on the tarmac at Boeing's factory in Renton, Washington state on March 12, 2019. Photo: AFP
A Boeing 737 Max 8 with the livery of Hainan Airlines. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) ordered all domestic carriers to stop flying the aircraft by 6pm, March 11, pending an investigation. Hainan Airlines operates 16 of the aircraft. Photo: SCMP/Hainan Airlines
Companies

Aviation regulators of China, elsewhere ordered Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 to stop flying after second crash of the model in five months

  • Civil aviation regulators of China, Ethiopia, Indonesia have ordered domestic carriers to stop flying the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft
  • More than a dozen Chinese carriers operate the model, with 246 domestic routes and 355 domestic flights scheduled on Monday
Topic |   Aviation
SCMP

Peggy Sito  

Danny Lee  

Published: 2:34pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:49pm, 12 Mar, 2019

A Boeing 737 Max 8 with the livery of Hainan Airlines. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) ordered all domestic carriers to stop flying the aircraft by 6pm, March 11, pending an investigation. Hainan Airlines operates 16 of the aircraft. Photo: SCMP/Hainan Airlines
